Indian Athletes Shine at Open Race Walk Competition
Ram Baboo and Manju clinched gold in the men's and women's full marathon walk events at the Indian Open Race Walk Competition. Baboo, an Asian Games bronze medallist, secured victory with a time of 3:09:17, while Manju, aiming for Asian Games success, finished first in 3:33:24.
Uttar Pradesh's Ram Baboo and Punjab's Manju emerged victorious in the new men's and women's full marathon walk events at the Indian Open Race Walk Competition. The event marked a significant addition by the Athletics Federation of India, with 26-year-old Baboo securing gold in a time of 3:09:17.
Baboo's performance saw him outpace Olympian Sandeep Kumar in a thrilling finish beside Sukhna Lake, earning silver with 3:11:18. Baboo expressed satisfaction with his preparation and performance, aiming for a podium finish at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
In the women's event, seasoned walker Manju outperformed her rivals, including Olympian Priyanka Goswami. Completing the race in 3:33:24, Manju aims to maintain her form for the upcoming Asian Games in September, echoing Baboo's determination to excel on the Asian stage.
