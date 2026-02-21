Ukrainian Refugees: A Story of Perseverance and Uncertainty
Maryna Bondarenko, a Ukrainian journalist in Poland, reflects on her life as a refugee after fleeing Kyiv amid the 2022 Russian invasion. With millions displaced, the hope of returning is overshadowed by ongoing conflict and uncertainty. Her story highlights resilience against the backdrop of Europe's largest refugee crisis since WWII.
Maryna Bondarenko, a Ukrainian journalist, has been living in Poland since 2022 after fleeing Kyiv with her family due to the Russian invasion. Although she initially thought the stay would be temporary, the ongoing conflict has left her stranded, delaying any plans of returning home.
The war has sparked Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War Two, with over 5 million Ukrainians displaced across the continent. In Poland alone, more than 1.5 million Ukrainians have formed communities, leading to social tensions over resources and employment.
Bondarenko's experience underscores the complex emotions faced by refugees. Her son, Danylo, now sees Ukraine as a distant memory, while Maryna longs to reunite with her husband, who remains on the front lines. Meanwhile, some refugees, like Iryna Kushnir in Turkey, have begun to build new lives despite their ongoing connection to Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Era of Collaborative Air Defense in Europe
Gold Shines Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and European Bond Yield Drops
€150m EIB Loan with Petit Forestier Group to Electrify Europe’s Cold-Chain Fleet
Mixed Earnings Impact European Markets Amid Global Tensions
Pessimism in Europe: Spy Chiefs Doubtful of Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal