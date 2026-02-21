Left Menu

Ukrainian Refugees: A Story of Perseverance and Uncertainty

Maryna Bondarenko, a Ukrainian journalist in Poland, reflects on her life as a refugee after fleeing Kyiv amid the 2022 Russian invasion. With millions displaced, the hope of returning is overshadowed by ongoing conflict and uncertainty. Her story highlights resilience against the backdrop of Europe's largest refugee crisis since WWII.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:34 IST
Maryna Bondarenko, a Ukrainian journalist, has been living in Poland since 2022 after fleeing Kyiv with her family due to the Russian invasion. Although she initially thought the stay would be temporary, the ongoing conflict has left her stranded, delaying any plans of returning home.

The war has sparked Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War Two, with over 5 million Ukrainians displaced across the continent. In Poland alone, more than 1.5 million Ukrainians have formed communities, leading to social tensions over resources and employment.

Bondarenko's experience underscores the complex emotions faced by refugees. Her son, Danylo, now sees Ukraine as a distant memory, while Maryna longs to reunite with her husband, who remains on the front lines. Meanwhile, some refugees, like Iryna Kushnir in Turkey, have begun to build new lives despite their ongoing connection to Ukraine.

