Maharashtra's Political Drama: Raut and Bhuse Resolve Defamation Clash

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut withdrew a defamation case against Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse after apologizing for allegations based on incorrect information. The case originated from a published article accusing Bhuse of corruption. Both leaders appeared together in court, expressing their desire to resolve the matter amicably.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:33 IST
Sanjay Raut
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant resolution within Maharashtra's political landscape, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday formally withdrew a defamation case against Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse. This development followed Raut's expression of regret over allegations he made citing incorrect information.

The case was rooted in a controversy that erupted following an article in the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s publication, 'Saamana', where Raut accused Bhuse of engaging in a Rs 178-crore corruption scandal. Both leaders appeared in court at Malegaon, signaling their mutual intention to end the dispute.

The resolution brings an end to a period of political tension between prominent figures in Maharashtra's governing structures, with Raut apologizing to both Bhuse and the citizens for the confusion caused by the original allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

