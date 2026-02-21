Left Menu

Medical Mishap: Retired Doctor Faces Charges After Surgical Blunder

A retired doctor faces legal action after an artery forceps was discovered inside a patient's abdomen following a surgery at Alappuzha Medical College. The medical oversight, initially performed by another doctor, resulted in a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 125 due to endangerment and negligence.

A retired doctor is facing legal consequences after a surgical instrument was accidentally left in a patient's abdomen during an operation at Alappuzha Medical College back in 2021.

The patient, Usha Joseph, underwent the initial procedure for a uterine fibroid removal, after which an artery forceps was mistakenly left behind. The surgical oversight came to light when Joseph required another surgery at a private hospital, where the instrument was successfully removed.

Following a complaint from Joseph's relative, the Ambalapuzha police registered a case against the retired doctor, Dr. Lalithambika, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 125. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and further charges might be considered.

