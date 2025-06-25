Valencia India Limited Set for Rs. 48.95 Crore IPO Launch

Valencia India Limited, a diversified business conglomerate, is gearing up for a significant financial milestone with its planned initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise Rs. 48.95 crore. The subscription opens on June 26, 2025, and closes on June 30, 2025, managed by Interactive Financial Service Ltd as the lead manager to the book-running process, with shares set to list on the BSE SME platform.

The offering comprises a fresh issue of 40 lakh equity shares valued at Rs. 44 crore, coupled with a sale offer of 4.5 lakh shares amounting to Rs. 4.95 crore. The total issuance involves 44.5 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each, priced between Rs. 95 and Rs. 110 per share. The funds raised are earmarked for developing 15 villas, a clubhouse, and general corporate purposes, demanding a minimum investment of Rs. 1,14,000 at the lower price point per minimum lot size of 1,200 shares.

Valencia India, established in 2017, operates prominently in real estate and varied industries globally, including FMCG, agro, dairy commodities, and hospitality in the Middle East. Their FY24-25 financials reveal a revenue of Rs. 5.56 crore and a net profit of Rs. 1.54 crore, highlighting formidable return ratios with a ROE of 37.07% and a ROCE at 28.36%.