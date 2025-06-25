Left Menu

Valencia India Limited Set for Rs. 48.95 Crore IPO Launch

Valencia India Limited plans to launch an IPO to raise Rs. 48.95 crore. Opening June 26 and closing June 30, 2025, the public offering involves a combination of fresh and sale issues. Funds will be used for development projects and corporate purposes, with shares listed on BSE SME platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 18:01 IST
Valencia India Limited Set for Rs. 48.95 Crore IPO Launch
Company plans to issue 44.49 lakh equity shares of Rs. 10 face value at the issue price band of Rs. 95 to Rs 110 per share; Shares to be listed on BSE SME platform. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Valencia India Limited, a diversified business conglomerate, is gearing up for a significant financial milestone with its planned initial public offering (IPO) aiming to raise Rs. 48.95 crore. The subscription opens on June 26, 2025, and closes on June 30, 2025, managed by Interactive Financial Service Ltd as the lead manager to the book-running process, with shares set to list on the BSE SME platform.

The offering comprises a fresh issue of 40 lakh equity shares valued at Rs. 44 crore, coupled with a sale offer of 4.5 lakh shares amounting to Rs. 4.95 crore. The total issuance involves 44.5 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10 each, priced between Rs. 95 and Rs. 110 per share. The funds raised are earmarked for developing 15 villas, a clubhouse, and general corporate purposes, demanding a minimum investment of Rs. 1,14,000 at the lower price point per minimum lot size of 1,200 shares.

Valencia India, established in 2017, operates prominently in real estate and varied industries globally, including FMCG, agro, dairy commodities, and hospitality in the Middle East. Their FY24-25 financials reveal a revenue of Rs. 5.56 crore and a net profit of Rs. 1.54 crore, highlighting formidable return ratios with a ROE of 37.07% and a ROCE at 28.36%.

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025