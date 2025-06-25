Left Menu

Recycling Boom: A Future Bigger Than Mining

The recycling industry is projected to surpass the mining industry by 2050, creating vast opportunities for companies. Tata Steel CEO, T V Narendran, noted that managing by-products and urban mining will become crucial. The digital medium is bridging the gap between big and small industries, promoting customisation over scale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:42 IST
Recycling Boom: A Future Bigger Than Mining
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recycling industry is on track to outgrow the mining sector by 2050, according to T V Narendran, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Steel. Speaking at the Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry event, Narendran emphasized the growing significance of recycling alongside traditional mining.

Narendran highlighted Tata Steel's commitment to recycling, citing the company's Industrial By-products Management Division, which boasts a turnover of Rs 10,000 crore. The sector's potential lies in designing steel for recyclability and transforming waste into valuable materials, he said.

The concept of 'urban mining' presents further possibilities due to India's consumption of electronics and the need to extract critical minerals. Narendran also emphasized the impact of digitalisation, which has leveled the playing field between large corporations and smaller businesses through enhanced customisation capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025