Left Menu

Health Innovations: From Social Media Warnings to Groundbreaking Drug Approvals

A new law in New York mandates mental health warnings on social media platforms. South Carolina faces a measles outbreak with 156 reported cases. The FDA approves a pioneering drug by Omeros for a severe transplant complication, causing a significant rise in the company's stock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 02:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 02:26 IST
Health Innovations: From Social Media Warnings to Groundbreaking Drug Approvals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New York has enacted a groundbreaking law requiring social media platforms to issue mental health warnings to shield young users from harmful features like infinite scrolling and auto-play. Governor Kathy Hochul emphasizes child safety as a priority, highlighting the adverse effects of excessive social media usage.

In South Carolina, the measles outbreak worsens, with confirmed cases climbing to 156, including recent reports from Greenville and Spartanburg areas. State health officials continuously monitor the situation, urging communities to enhance vaccination efforts.

On the pharmaceutical front, the U.S. FDA approved a novel drug developed by Omeros to treat a critical transplant complication. The approval marks a significant breakthrough, driving Omeros' stock to surge by nearly 70% in morning trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

Jack Draper Withdraws from Australian Open Due to Injury Recovery

 Global
2
Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts

Stock Markets Near Peaks Amidst Global Market Shifts

 Global
3
Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

Deadly Attack in Israel Sparks Military Action

 Israel
4
Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

Venezuelans Seek Justice in U.S. Deportation Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025