Health Innovations: From Social Media Warnings to Groundbreaking Drug Approvals

New York has enacted a groundbreaking law requiring social media platforms to issue mental health warnings to shield young users from harmful features like infinite scrolling and auto-play. Governor Kathy Hochul emphasizes child safety as a priority, highlighting the adverse effects of excessive social media usage.

In South Carolina, the measles outbreak worsens, with confirmed cases climbing to 156, including recent reports from Greenville and Spartanburg areas. State health officials continuously monitor the situation, urging communities to enhance vaccination efforts.

On the pharmaceutical front, the U.S. FDA approved a novel drug developed by Omeros to treat a critical transplant complication. The approval marks a significant breakthrough, driving Omeros' stock to surge by nearly 70% in morning trading.

