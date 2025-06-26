Left Menu

Booming Office Space Demand Surges 11% in Major Indian Cities

India's office space leasing grew by 11% in key cities despite global economic challenges. Colliers reports gross leasing reached 178 lakh sq ft, with an increase in cities like Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, though Mumbai saw a decline. Expectations for year-end demand are optimistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:44 IST
Booming Office Space Demand Surges 11% in Major Indian Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a testament to India's resilient commercial real estate sector, gross office space leasing surged by 11% across seven major cities in the April-June quarter, according to Colliers. This growth came despite uncertain global economic conditions.

Data from Colliers shows that the gross office leasing in key areas such as Bengaluru, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR has increased, amounting to a total of 178 lakh square feet. In contrast, Mumbai was the only city to experience a decline.

Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director of Office Services at Colliers India, remarked that the office market is projected to maintain its upward momentum, anticipating total demand to reach 65-70 million square feet by year-end, backed by a varied occupier base and strong investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025