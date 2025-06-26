PSBs Lead ATM Transactions; Private Banks Dominate E-commerce

Public sector banks (PSBs) continue to assert their dominance in the realm of ATM and cash deposit machine (CRM) transaction values, according to the latest data released by Indus Equity. In May 2025, the total value of these transactions reached Rs 2.45 lakh crore, with PSBs accounting for 67.52% of the total, underscoring their stronghold in cash-based banking operations.

Private sector banks, while holding a significant 30.35% share in ATM and CRM values, lost slightly compared to their March figures. The report highlighted that the overall transaction value had decreased from Rs 2.63 lakh crore in March to Rs 2.45 lakh crore in May. However, private banks continue to excel in the online (e-commerce) sector.

May 2025 saw the total value of online transactions pegged at Rs 1.32 lakh crore, with private banks commanding a 73.75% market share. Although this marks a slight decline from their March dominance of 75.35%, they remain the leaders. Public sector banks showed improvement in e-commerce market share, rising from 18.84% in March to 20.44% in May, indicating their growing digital presence.

