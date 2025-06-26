Tragic Double-Decker Bus Accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway
A double-decker bus en route from Bihar to Delhi overturned and plunged into a ditch on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, resulting in two deaths and approximately 50 injuries. The accident occurred while overtaking a truck. A rescue operation transported survivors to a nearby hospital.
- Country:
- India
An early Thursday morning accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway resulted in the tragic deaths of two passengers and injuries to about 50 others. The double-decker bus, traveling from Bihar to Delhi, overturned and plunged into a ditch in the Saifai area.
The incident happened near Mandi village when the bus, attempting to overtake a truck, lost control. Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava reported a scene of panic among the passengers upon the mishap.
Passersby swiftly responded by contacting police and highway security, prompting a joint rescue operation. Emergency services transported the injured to Saifai Medical College Hospital, while the deceased, named Shaida and Manoj Kumar, were taken to the mortuary.
(With inputs from agencies.)