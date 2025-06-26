Left Menu

Tragic Double-Decker Bus Accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

A double-decker bus en route from Bihar to Delhi overturned and plunged into a ditch on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, resulting in two deaths and approximately 50 injuries. The accident occurred while overtaking a truck. A rescue operation transported survivors to a nearby hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 26-06-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 12:14 IST
An early Thursday morning accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway resulted in the tragic deaths of two passengers and injuries to about 50 others. The double-decker bus, traveling from Bihar to Delhi, overturned and plunged into a ditch in the Saifai area.

The incident happened near Mandi village when the bus, attempting to overtake a truck, lost control. Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava reported a scene of panic among the passengers upon the mishap.

Passersby swiftly responded by contacting police and highway security, prompting a joint rescue operation. Emergency services transported the injured to Saifai Medical College Hospital, while the deceased, named Shaida and Manoj Kumar, were taken to the mortuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

