Tragic Double-Decker Bus Accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

An early Thursday morning accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway resulted in the tragic deaths of two passengers and injuries to about 50 others. The double-decker bus, traveling from Bihar to Delhi, overturned and plunged into a ditch in the Saifai area.

The incident happened near Mandi village when the bus, attempting to overtake a truck, lost control. Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava reported a scene of panic among the passengers upon the mishap.

Passersby swiftly responded by contacting police and highway security, prompting a joint rescue operation. Emergency services transported the injured to Saifai Medical College Hospital, while the deceased, named Shaida and Manoj Kumar, were taken to the mortuary.

(With inputs from agencies.)