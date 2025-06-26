Left Menu

Investigating the Ahmedabad Air Tragedy: Unraveling the Details

A multi-disciplinary team led by the AAIB is investigating the Air India Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad. The crash, which happened enroute to London Gatwick, claimed over 270 lives. The team is analyzing data from black boxes to reconstruct the event and enhance aviation safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on June 12, Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, bound for London Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. Tragically, over 270 people lost their lives, including 241 passengers and crew onboard.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has swiftly responded by organizing a comprehensive investigation through a specialized team. This team, established on June 13, 2025, adheres to international protocols, ensuring meticulous examination from multiple disciplinary angles.

Efforts to extract critical data from the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) are currently in progress, led by the AAIB and supported by technical experts from the US-based National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). This investigation aims to piece together the flight's final moments and uncover factors contributing to this catastrophe, with a view to preventing future accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

