Red Fort Blast Case: Key Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, involved in the Red Fort blast case, has been remanded to 13 days' judicial custody by a Delhi court. The NIA accuses Malla of providing logistical support to the suicide bomber and destroying evidence. Nine individuals have been arrested in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has remanded Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, accused in the Red Fort blast case, to judicial custody for 13 days until January 16.

Amidst stringent security, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) presented Malla before the Patiala House Court after his 8-day NIA custody expired earlier this week.

Malla has been accused of offering logistical support to Dr Umar-un-Nabi, the suicide bomber, and destroying evidence related to the attack, which resulted in 15 fatalities.

