Red Fort Blast Case: Key Accused Sent to Judicial Custody

A Delhi court has remanded Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, accused in the Red Fort blast case, to judicial custody for 13 days until January 16.

Amidst stringent security, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) presented Malla before the Patiala House Court after his 8-day NIA custody expired earlier this week.

Malla has been accused of offering logistical support to Dr Umar-un-Nabi, the suicide bomber, and destroying evidence related to the attack, which resulted in 15 fatalities.