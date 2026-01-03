Odisha Government Expands Job Opportunities: 151 Additional Vacancies Announced
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has urged the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to fill an additional 151 vacancies, including 14 in the state civil service, addressing grievances over previous exams. The government's focus on employment has led to filling around 40,000 positions in 18 months.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has taken decisive action to alleviate job seeker dissatisfaction by advising the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to conduct examinations for an additional 151 vacant roles, with 14 designated for the state civil service. This move follows backlash over the December 31 notification issued by OPSC for filling 314 posts in seven services, which excluded several key services.
The new vacancies comprise 14 in the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), 113 in Odisha Revenue Service (ORS), and smaller numbers across various other state services. Majhi aims to enhance employment opportunities, with 40,000 government jobs filled over the past year and a half, emphasizing the government's commitment to addressing unemployment.
Additionally, the chief minister has instructed all departments to identify and recommend filling any remaining government sector vacancies to the commission. The official statement underlines the significance of these efforts in supporting youth employment aspirations.
