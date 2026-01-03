Massive Seizure Ensures Fair Thane Civic Polls
Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane city have confiscated illegal goods, including liquor, narcotics, and weapons, valued over Rs 2.75 crore, since the implementation of the model code of conduct for the upcoming municipal elections. The operation aims to ensure a fair electoral process with heightened inspections and preventive measures in place.
Enforcement agencies in Thane, Maharashtra, reported the confiscation of illegal substances and items valued at over Rs 2.75 crore as the municipal election draws near. The operation strengthens compliance with the model code of conduct, ensuring the polls remain fair and transparent.
The seizures, starting from December 15, and continuing until January 1, have involved coordinated efforts by the police, state excise department, and civic body. Major checkpoints across the city — including Mumbra, Shil Road, and Modella Check Naka — are witnessing increased vigilance to deter electoral misconduct.
Key figures in this crackdown include the confiscation of narcotics weighing 57,937 kg, unaccounted cash of Rs 9.54 lakh, and the retrieval of 59 illegal weapons. These strict enforcement measures underscore the commitment to uphold law and order as Thane prepares for the civic polls on January 15.
