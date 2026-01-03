Left Menu

U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro in Dramatic Operation

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the capture and extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The operation was described as a large-scale strike against Venezuela, resulting in both being flown out of the country. The announcement was made via Truth Social.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:03 IST
Donald Trump

In a stunning revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and extradited from Venezuela.

The operation, described as a large-scale strike, was revealed by Trump in a post on Truth Social, triggering worldwide attention.

The United States reportedly executed the operation to remove Maduro from power, flying him and his wife out of the country in a significant geopolitical maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

