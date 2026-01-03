U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro in Dramatic Operation

In a stunning revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and extradited from Venezuela.

The operation, described as a large-scale strike, was revealed by Trump in a post on Truth Social, triggering worldwide attention.

The United States reportedly executed the operation to remove Maduro from power, flying him and his wife out of the country in a significant geopolitical maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)