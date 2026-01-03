U.S. Captures Venezuelan President Maduro in Dramatic Operation
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the capture and extradition of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. The operation was described as a large-scale strike against Venezuela, resulting in both being flown out of the country. The announcement was made via Truth Social.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:03 IST
In a stunning revelation, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured and extradited from Venezuela.
The operation, described as a large-scale strike, was revealed by Trump in a post on Truth Social, triggering worldwide attention.
The United States reportedly executed the operation to remove Maduro from power, flying him and his wife out of the country in a significant geopolitical maneuver.
(With inputs from agencies.)