Impetus Technologies Shines as One of India's Best Companies to Work For in 2025

Impetus Technologies has been honored among India's top companies to work for in 2025 by Great Place To Work® India, achieving the 55th spot. This marks the 11th recognition for its outstanding workplace culture, emphasizing employee trust, innovation, and well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:58 IST
Impetus Technologies Shines at Rank 55 Among India's Best Companies to Work for 2025 by Great Place To Work® India. Image Credit: ANI
Impetus Technologies has cemented its reputation as a leading employer, being named among India's Best Companies to Work For 2025. Securing the 55th position, this recognition marks the 11th time the company has been acknowledged for its nurturing workplace culture.

Great Place To Work® India's assessment saw 100 organizations make the cut, recognized for their excellence in people practices and their commitment to a High Trust Culture. Impetus Technologies' emphasis on listening to employee feedback and fostering an empowering environment was pivotal to their accolade, noted Sanjeev Agrawal, CHRO of the company.

Balbir Singh, CEO of Great Place To Work® India, praised these organizations for elevating workplace standards. The collaboration with The Economic Times underscores the importance of such achievements that symbolize trust, belonging, and employee empowerment in the workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

