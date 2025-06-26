Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Fatal Truck Incident on Ishan River Bridge

A fatal collision between two dumper trucks on the Ishan River bridge resulted in the death of a man early Thursday morning. The trucks collided head-on, causing a fire, and led to a traffic jam on the Etah-Agra highway. The police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etah | Updated: 26-06-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 15:31 IST
collision
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a man was burned to death following a head-on collision between two dumper trucks on the Ishan River bridge early Thursday morning. The accident took place around 4 a.m. on the single-lane bridge on the Etah-Agra highway, causing a significant traffic jam.

According to the police, the two trucks collided while attempting to cross the bridge simultaneously, resulting in a fire that engulfed both vehicles. Rajveer Singh, a 35-year-old helper from Dholpur, was trapped in his cabin and died instantly, confirmed Kotwali Police Station SHO RK Singh.

Prompt action from fire tenders and police teams helped extinguish the flames in about an hour. Authorities are currently investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the collision and improve safety measures on the bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

