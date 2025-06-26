Left Menu

TVS Srichakra Expands Retail Footprint in Tamil Nadu

TVS Srichakra Ltd, known for producing 'Eurogrip Tyres', has opened two new flagship stores in Tamil Nadu, expanding its retail presence. The new stores in Selaiyur and Villivakkam offer tyre care services. With operations in several major cities, the company plans further expansion to reach more customers.

Updated: 26-06-2025 17:50 IST
TVS Srichakra Ltd, the renowned manufacturer of two and three-wheeler tyres under the 'Eurogrip Tyres' brand, has expanded its retail network in Tamil Nadu by inaugurating two flagship stores in the region.

The Tamil Nadu-based company's latest retail ventures in Selaiyur and Villivakkam are set to offer comprehensive tyre care and associated services, detailed a statement from the firm.

COO T K Ravi shared optimism about the brand's future plans to launch additional stores across various cities, aiming to strengthen their direct customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

