TVS Srichakra Expands Retail Footprint in Tamil Nadu

TVS Srichakra Ltd, the renowned manufacturer of two and three-wheeler tyres under the 'Eurogrip Tyres' brand, has expanded its retail network in Tamil Nadu by inaugurating two flagship stores in the region.

The Tamil Nadu-based company's latest retail ventures in Selaiyur and Villivakkam are set to offer comprehensive tyre care and associated services, detailed a statement from the firm.

COO T K Ravi shared optimism about the brand's future plans to launch additional stores across various cities, aiming to strengthen their direct customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)