MRG Crown Unveils Luxurious Living with New Sample Flat in Gurgaon

MRG Group launched the sample flat of its upscale residential project, MRG Crown, in Gurgaon. With innovative design and modern amenities, it offers seamless connectivity and a premium lifestyle. This project promises to meet the modern homeowner's needs, blending comfort and community living in a prime location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:01 IST
MRG Crown Unveils Sample Flat at Sector 106, Gurgaon: A New Standard in Luxury Living. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 26: MRG Group has launched its premium residential project, MRG Crown, in Sector 106, Gurgaon. Spanning 8.5 acres, the project offers luxury independent floors within a gated enclave, catering to the modern urban homeowner's aspirations.

Renowned architect Hafeez Contractor designed MRG Crown, which features elegant independent floors amidst lush green areas, wide roads, and curated amenities. Strategically located, it provides easy access to IGI Airport, Gurgaon Railway Station, a proposed metro line, and commercial hubs. Central to the development is a 22,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, crafted by Anil Badan, boasting numerous recreational facilities.

Rajjath Goel, Managing Director of MRG Group, describes the project as a commitment to quality and customer-centric design, aiming to deliver a lifestyle upgrade. The 3 BHK sample flat showcases modern aesthetics, emphasizing comfort and quality with premium finishes and state-of-the-art security features.

Designed under the DDJAY policy, the project emphasizes efficient layout with wide roads, dedicated parking, and robust security. It also offers advanced amenities like EV charging, uninterrupted power, and smart security systems, aiming to create a vibrant and well-connected community in New Gurgaon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

