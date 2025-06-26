Agrement SA Hosts Stakeholder Forum to Promote Green Building Solutions

Agrement South Africa (ASA), a public entity operating under the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI), is leading the charge toward more sustainable and climate-resilient construction practices. As part of its national outreach and collaboration strategy, ASA will host an industry and stakeholder engagement forum for the Western Cape at the Century City Convention Centre.

The event is part of a broader, multi-provincial campaign aimed at reshaping the built environment through innovation, adaptation, and collaboration in the face of South Africa’s evolving infrastructure demands and the growing impact of climate change.

Agrement South Africa: Mandate and Mission

Established as a technical assessment body, Agrement SA plays a critical role in the certification and validation of non-standardized and innovative building products and systems. The organization ensures that such products meet rigorous standards of fitness-for-purpose, safety, and environmental compliance before they are introduced into South Africa’s construction ecosystem.

By certifying emerging technologies and alternative materials, ASA supports innovation in the sector while safeguarding structural integrity, public safety, and environmental sustainability.

A Forum for Shared Solutions in a Changing Climate

The Western Cape forum is designed as a key platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, bringing together stakeholders from government, private industry, research institutions, and civil society.

According to the DPWI, the event is not just a technical dialogue—it’s a call to action. “The ever-changing environmental and climate situation the world is facing is forcing a rethink on the materials and systems that are used in the built environment,” the department noted.

As climate-related risks such as flooding, drought, and extreme heat become more frequent and severe, traditional building methods may no longer be sufficient. Innovative materials that offer durability, insulation, water efficiency, and environmental protection are urgently needed.

A Nationwide Effort to Future-Proof South Africa’s Infrastructure

The Western Cape session is one in a series of nine provincial forums being rolled out across the country. Each session serves as a step in building a cohesive national strategy to guide the future of construction practices.

Core objectives of the provincial forums include:

Introducing climate-resilient materials and systems to stakeholders

Promoting eco-innovation in infrastructure development

Building capacity for adaptation across local and regional governments

Providing a roadmap for sustainable construction and retrofitting projects

Encouraging the use of locally developed technologies that meet international green building standards

ASA is working closely with provincial governments, construction industry players, and standards authorities to ensure the forum drives actionable outcomes.

A Focus on Innovation, Compliance, and Environmental Protection

At the heart of ASA’s mandate is the drive to align innovation with regulatory compliance and public safety. The forum will highlight successful case studies of products certified by ASA that have been deployed in public and private sector projects.

From modular housing systems to advanced thermal insulation products, the event will showcase how these innovations contribute to energy efficiency, cost reduction, and climate adaptability.

Additionally, discussions will address:

Barriers to market entry for new technologies

The certification process for innovators and manufacturers

The role of public procurement in scaling green technologies

The alignment of ASA's standards with National Building Regulations and energy codes

Industry Collaboration for a Greener Future

The DPWI has positioned the stakeholder forums as a key pillar of its strategy to modernize infrastructure delivery and accelerate the adoption of green building practices. This comes in the context of broader national policies, including the National Infrastructure Plan 2050, the Green Building Policy, and South Africa’s climate change adaptation commitments under the Paris Agreement.

With infrastructure being both a source and solution for climate challenges, the forum is a timely intervention in reshaping how South Africa builds and sustains its future.

Looking Ahead

The success of the Western Cape engagement will inform upcoming forums in other provinces, allowing for the tailoring of region-specific responses to environmental and infrastructure vulnerabilities. Agrement SA hopes that these events will serve as a springboard for stronger public-private partnerships and accelerated innovation in the building sector.

As climate realities grow more urgent, events like these reaffirm the importance of responsive, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure—and the role of technical standards and certification in achieving them.