Nike's Strategic Shift: Cutting China Reliance Amid Tariff Tensions

Nike plans to reduce its dependence on Chinese production to counteract U.S. tariffs, anticipating a smaller decline in revenue than expected. The company aims to lower its Chinese imports to under 10% by May 2026, while evaluating corporate cost reductions and increasing marketing investments focused on sports innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 04:30 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 04:30 IST
Nike announced plans to lessen its reliance on production in China to alleviate U.S. tariff pressures, projecting a smaller-than-expected revenue drop in the first quarter. The company's shares surged 11% following the news.

U.S. President Trump's tariffs could add approximately $1 billion to Nike's expenses, prompting the sportswear giant to diversify its production strategy. Currently, about 16% of Nike's shoe imports to the U.S. are from China, but the company aims to reduce this to a single-digit percentage by May 2026 to mitigate rising costs.

Nike is exploring corporate cost reductions and has increased prices for some products in response to the tariffs. Despite a 12% decline in fourth-quarter sales, Nike remains focused on product innovation and marketing, with investment in its running category beginning to show positive results under CEO Elliott Hill's strategy.

