Nike's Strategic Shift: Cutting China Reliance Amid Tariff Tensions

Nike announced plans to lessen its reliance on production in China to alleviate U.S. tariff pressures, projecting a smaller-than-expected revenue drop in the first quarter. The company's shares surged 11% following the news.

U.S. President Trump's tariffs could add approximately $1 billion to Nike's expenses, prompting the sportswear giant to diversify its production strategy. Currently, about 16% of Nike's shoe imports to the U.S. are from China, but the company aims to reduce this to a single-digit percentage by May 2026 to mitigate rising costs.

Nike is exploring corporate cost reductions and has increased prices for some products in response to the tariffs. Despite a 12% decline in fourth-quarter sales, Nike remains focused on product innovation and marketing, with investment in its running category beginning to show positive results under CEO Elliott Hill's strategy.