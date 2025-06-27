Air India Flight Delayed Due to Unusual 'Hay' Encounter

A Bangkok-bound Air India flight experienced an unusual delay after hay was discovered lodged in one of the aircraft's wings, causing the aircraft to remain grounded for over five hours. This peculiar incident occurred on June 25 and was swiftly addressed by the airline's maintenance crew.

Despite the immediate clearance for operation after removing the hay, the flight, designated AI 2354 and operated using an Airbus A320Neo, saw a significant delay. Originally scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 7:45 a.m., it eventually took off around 1 p.m., due to regulatory flight duty time limitations that necessitated a crew change.

The airline has initiated an investigation into the matter, urging the service provider at Mumbai airport to identify how the hay ended up there. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has increased its oversight efforts following multiple infractions in the aviation sector. Travelers on the delayed flight were provided with refreshments during the extended wait.