Left Menu

Air India Flight Delayed Due to Unusual 'Hay' Encounter

An Air India flight from Mumbai to Bangkok was delayed for over five hours due to hay found stuck in the aircraft's wing. The incident delayed flight AI 2354, operated by an Airbus A320Neo, which required a change in crew due to regulatory duty time limits. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been notified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 09:43 IST
Air India Flight Delayed Due to Unusual 'Hay' Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangkok-bound Air India flight experienced an unusual delay after hay was discovered lodged in one of the aircraft's wings, causing the aircraft to remain grounded for over five hours. This peculiar incident occurred on June 25 and was swiftly addressed by the airline's maintenance crew.

Despite the immediate clearance for operation after removing the hay, the flight, designated AI 2354 and operated using an Airbus A320Neo, saw a significant delay. Originally scheduled to depart from Mumbai at 7:45 a.m., it eventually took off around 1 p.m., due to regulatory flight duty time limitations that necessitated a crew change.

The airline has initiated an investigation into the matter, urging the service provider at Mumbai airport to identify how the hay ended up there. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has increased its oversight efforts following multiple infractions in the aviation sector. Travelers on the delayed flight were provided with refreshments during the extended wait.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025