US-China Trade Agreement: A New Chapter

The United States and China have officially signed a trade agreement, according to statements made by President Donald Trump. This news comes amid expectations of an impending deal with India. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick confirmed that the agreement was finalized earlier in the week.

The accord follows preliminary discussions conducted in Geneva earlier in the year, which initially led both nations to delay impending tariff hikes. Continued negotiations held in London provided a framework that appears to have been solidified by the latest agreement.

Commerce Secretary Lutnick emphasized President Trump's hands-on approach to these negotiations, describing him as 'the dealmaker.' Meanwhile, China has also announced it is accelerating the approval process for exports of rare earth materials—crucial inputs for high-tech industries—marking a significant move amid ongoing trade tensions.

