Mahindra Unveils the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG with Unmatched Payload Capacity

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG at Rs 11.19 lakh, featuring a robust 2.5-litre CNG engine, best-in-class torque, and a payload capacity of 1.85 tonnes. This pickup aims to fulfill the demands of India's transport ecosystem with cutting-edge features and connectivity.

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD (Photo: M&M). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched its latest model, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG, priced at Rs 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Designed to offer the highest payload capacity of 1.85 tonnes in its class, this new pickup provides unmatched capability and selection for customers.

The vehicle is powered by a powerful 2.5-litre turbocharged CNG engine, delivering 61 kW and a leading torque of 220 Nm @ 1,200-2,200 rpm. This ensures remarkable performance under demanding load conditions and boasts a range of up to 400 km* on a single CNG filling, supported by its ample 180-litre tank.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox and power steering, making it easy to drive in urban and semi-urban areas. Mahindra's first CNG pickup to feature innovative connected technology is equipped with the sophisticated iMAXX telematics solution, offering real-time vehicle insights for improved operational efficiency and fleet management.

