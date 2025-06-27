Mahindra Unveils the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG with Unmatched Payload Capacity

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has launched its latest model, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG, priced at Rs 11.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Designed to offer the highest payload capacity of 1.85 tonnes in its class, this new pickup provides unmatched capability and selection for customers.

The vehicle is powered by a powerful 2.5-litre turbocharged CNG engine, delivering 61 kW and a leading torque of 220 Nm @ 1,200-2,200 rpm. This ensures remarkable performance under demanding load conditions and boasts a range of up to 400 km* on a single CNG filling, supported by its ample 180-litre tank.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.9 CNG comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox and power steering, making it easy to drive in urban and semi-urban areas. Mahindra's first CNG pickup to feature innovative connected technology is equipped with the sophisticated iMAXX telematics solution, offering real-time vehicle insights for improved operational efficiency and fleet management.