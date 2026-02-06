Left Menu

DMK's Thennarasu Criticizes AIADMK's Echoed Promises

DMK Minister Thangam Thennarasu criticizes AIADMK for allegedly copying DMK's implemented projects in its election promises. He asserts that AIADMK merely makes poll promises, while DMK fulfills them. AIADMK's promises include increasing social security pensions and waiving student education loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:12 IST
DMK's Thennarasu Criticizes AIADMK's Echoed Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

DMK Minister Thangam Thennarasu launched a strong critique against the opposition AIADMK, accusing them of repackaging DMK's implemented projects as new election promises. Thennarasu emphasized that while AIADMK makes promises, it is the DMK that turns them into reality.

The Minister specifically targeted AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, stating that even non-DMK members were noting that AIADMK's manifesto seems to mirror DMK's executed schemes. He accused AIADMK of announcing initiatives already completed by the DMK.

Among AIADMK's promises are increasing monthly social security pensions to Rs 2,000 and waiving education loans, which Thennarasu claims are unoriginal as these have been previously addressed by DMK. AIADMK's pledges include aid increments for seniors, widows, and other groups upon forming the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026