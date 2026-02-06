DMK's Thennarasu Criticizes AIADMK's Echoed Promises

DMK Minister Thangam Thennarasu launched a strong critique against the opposition AIADMK, accusing them of repackaging DMK's implemented projects as new election promises. Thennarasu emphasized that while AIADMK makes promises, it is the DMK that turns them into reality.

The Minister specifically targeted AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, stating that even non-DMK members were noting that AIADMK's manifesto seems to mirror DMK's executed schemes. He accused AIADMK of announcing initiatives already completed by the DMK.

Among AIADMK's promises are increasing monthly social security pensions to Rs 2,000 and waiving education loans, which Thennarasu claims are unoriginal as these have been previously addressed by DMK. AIADMK's pledges include aid increments for seniors, widows, and other groups upon forming the government.

