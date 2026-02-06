ACME Solar Triumphs with Major SECI Renewable Energy Project Win

ACME Solar has claimed a significant victory in the renewable energy sector by securing a 301/1,204 MWh firm and dispatchable renewable energy project from the state-operated SECI. This project, integrating solar, wind, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), promises reliable energy dispatch during high-demand periods.

In an announcement made Friday, ACME Solar Holdings celebrated winning the SECI FDRE-VII project through an e-reverse auction held on February 5, 2026. The project mandates the supply of electricity for four hours daily, exclusively outside of solar hours, with a monthly availability of 70% and an annual availability of 85%.

The victory expands ACME's portfolio to 8,071 MW of contracted capacity, covering diversified solutions like solar, wind, storage, and hybrid systems. Additionally, ICRA Limited has conferred an AA-/Stable credit rating to ACME Sikar Solar Pvt Ltd, enhancing their financial credentials.

