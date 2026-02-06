Left Menu

ACME Solar Triumphs with Major SECI Renewable Energy Project Win

ACME Solar secures a major 301 MW renewable energy project from SECI, enhancing its portfolio with cutting-edge solar, wind, and storage technologies. The project aims for reliable energy dispatch during peak demand, underlining ACME's commitment to diversified and sustainable energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:13 IST
ACME Solar Triumphs with Major SECI Renewable Energy Project Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ACME Solar has claimed a significant victory in the renewable energy sector by securing a 301/1,204 MWh firm and dispatchable renewable energy project from the state-operated SECI. This project, integrating solar, wind, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), promises reliable energy dispatch during high-demand periods.

In an announcement made Friday, ACME Solar Holdings celebrated winning the SECI FDRE-VII project through an e-reverse auction held on February 5, 2026. The project mandates the supply of electricity for four hours daily, exclusively outside of solar hours, with a monthly availability of 70% and an annual availability of 85%.

The victory expands ACME's portfolio to 8,071 MW of contracted capacity, covering diversified solutions like solar, wind, storage, and hybrid systems. Additionally, ICRA Limited has conferred an AA-/Stable credit rating to ACME Sikar Solar Pvt Ltd, enhancing their financial credentials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026