ACME Solar Triumphs with Major SECI Renewable Energy Project Win
ACME Solar secures a major 301 MW renewable energy project from SECI, enhancing its portfolio with cutting-edge solar, wind, and storage technologies. The project aims for reliable energy dispatch during peak demand, underlining ACME's commitment to diversified and sustainable energy solutions.
- Country:
- India
ACME Solar has claimed a significant victory in the renewable energy sector by securing a 301/1,204 MWh firm and dispatchable renewable energy project from the state-operated SECI. This project, integrating solar, wind, and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), promises reliable energy dispatch during high-demand periods.
In an announcement made Friday, ACME Solar Holdings celebrated winning the SECI FDRE-VII project through an e-reverse auction held on February 5, 2026. The project mandates the supply of electricity for four hours daily, exclusively outside of solar hours, with a monthly availability of 70% and an annual availability of 85%.
The victory expands ACME's portfolio to 8,071 MW of contracted capacity, covering diversified solutions like solar, wind, storage, and hybrid systems. Additionally, ICRA Limited has conferred an AA-/Stable credit rating to ACME Sikar Solar Pvt Ltd, enhancing their financial credentials.
(With inputs from agencies.)