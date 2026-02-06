Left Menu

Shooting Shockwaves: Russian Military Leader Hospitalized

Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev, a senior Russian military official, has been hospitalized following a shooting incident in Moscow. State media reported the news, citing the Investigative Committee. The incident has raised concerns and sparked widespread attention in Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:12 IST
Shooting Shockwaves: Russian Military Leader Hospitalized
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a startling incident that has reverberated through Moscow, senior Russian military figure Lieutenant General Vladimir Alexeyev was shot and consequently hospitalized, according to state media reports on Friday. The Investigative Committee is currently looking into the case.

The shooting incident has captured widespread attention within the country, bringing concerns about safety and security at the highest military levels to the forefront of public discourse.

As investigations continue, details regarding the motives and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under wraps. The situation is being closely monitored by both national and international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026