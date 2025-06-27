Tragic Bus Crash in Uttarakhand: Search Continues in Alaknanda River

The tragic accident involving a bus carrying 31 pilgrims to Badrinath has resulted in the recovery of another body on Friday. The vehicle plunged into the Alaknanda river between Rudraprayag and Gauchar.

The latest victim has been identified as 55-year-old Sanjay Soni of Udaipur, Rajasthan. His body was discovered as SDRF personnel continued to search the river's swirling waters.

The accident's death toll has risen to four, but the search for eight missing individuals persists as the rescue operation is diligently carried on by authorities.