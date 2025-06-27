Left Menu

Tragic Bus Crash in Uttarakhand: Search Continues in Alaknanda River

A bus with 31 pilgrims en route to Badrinath fell into the Alaknanda river, leading to a tragic accident. Rescuers have found four bodies, including Sanjay Soni from Udaipur. Eight individuals remain missing as search efforts continue by the SDRF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rudraprayag | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic accident involving a bus carrying 31 pilgrims to Badrinath has resulted in the recovery of another body on Friday. The vehicle plunged into the Alaknanda river between Rudraprayag and Gauchar.

The latest victim has been identified as 55-year-old Sanjay Soni of Udaipur, Rajasthan. His body was discovered as SDRF personnel continued to search the river's swirling waters.

The accident's death toll has risen to four, but the search for eight missing individuals persists as the rescue operation is diligently carried on by authorities.

