Matrix Global Summit: Steering India Towards a $1 Trillion Innovation Economy

The 10th edition of the Matrix Global Summit, organized by TiE Bangalore, is set to take place at the NIMHANS Convention Centre on July 1. The two-day event will focus on India's burgeoning deeptech ecosystem and its journey towards becoming a $1 trillion innovation-led economy.

The summit will serve as a melting pot for leaders from government, industry, and the startup ecosystem to collaborate on future strategies. Attendees will delve into discussions about breakthrough technologies including Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Electric Vehicles, which are pivotal for India's digital transformation.

Supported by prominent organizations like the State Bank of India and the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, the event promises to explore avenues for policy innovation and entrepreneurship. "As India aims to become a global deeptech powerhouse, this summit will foster collaboration and co-creation of transformative solutions," stated Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore.

