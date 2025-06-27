Left Menu

Dollar's Dive: Implications of Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

The U.S. dollar dipped to a 3.5-year low against the euro and sterling amid expectations of deeper U.S. rate cuts. France and Spain's rising inflation curbs ECB rate cut hopes. Trump's potential early announcement of the next Federal Reserve Chair adds to market unease, while new trade deals remain elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:28 IST
Dollar's Dive: Implications of Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar hovered above its lowest level in 3.5 years against the euro and sterling on Friday, driven by heightened expectations of U.S. rate cuts and tempered hopes of ECB easing due to elevated inflation figures in France and Spain.

Data showed French consumer prices exceeded forecasts in June, supporting the euro, while Spain's inflation index also rose, dampening prospects for an ECB rate cut. Kenneth Broux from Societe Generale noted fears of further easing were diminished with new inflation data.

The geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran have receded, refocusing attention on U.S. monetary policy. Speculation that President Trump might pre-emptively announce the next Federal Reserve Chair added to market jitters, as expectations grow for further U.S. rate cuts this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025