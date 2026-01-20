Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Trade War with Europe Emerges

President Trump's tariff threats over Greenland control have strained US-Europe relations, risking a NATO rift. EU leaders, including President Macron, contemplate a formidable economic response. Amid tensions, Greenland defends its sovereignty as Trump aims to leverage US influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 23:36 IST
Trump's Greenland Gambit: A Trade War with Europe Emerges
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

President Donald Trump's plan to impose new tariffs as leverage for controlling Greenland has triggered warnings from American allies, marking a potential breach in the NATO alliance. European Union's top official labeled the move a 'mistake' and criticized Trump's reliability.

Amid escalating tensions, French President Emmanuel Macron hinted at EU retaliation using its 'trade bazooka' to counter Trump's aggressive negotiation tactics. Trump's scheduled appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos offers a platform to ease tensions, though European leaders remain firm in protecting Denmark's autonomy over Greenland.

Greenland's leadership affirmed their territorial integrity, rejecting gamesmanship over sovereignty. The European Commission vowed a united and proportional response, urging that political agreements should be honored as in business. Despite reassurances from the US Treasury about strong alliances, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen signaled that more challenges may follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026