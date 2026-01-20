Global Water Crisis: Facing a Future of 'Water Bankruptcy'

According to a warning from U.N. researchers, the world is experiencing an irreversible state of 'water bankruptcy,' where billions are struggling with the aftereffects of years of excessive water use compounded by dwindling resources.

Today, nearly 75% of the world's population resides in areas deemed 'water insecure' or even 'critically insecure,' a United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health report reveals. The report also states that unsustainable extraction has caused a 'post-crisis state of failure' in water supply systems.

Economic damage due to land degradation and groundwater depletion is measured at over $300 billion annually. The report calls for a strategic shift to a new 'global water agenda' to minimize damage, highlighting the need for immediate, hard decisions to protect our ecosystems and economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)