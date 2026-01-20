Left Menu

Court Grants Ukrainian Woman Right to Translation Dictionary in Fraud Case

A Mumbai court has permitted Ukrainian national Tazagul Xasatov, accused in a major money laundering case, to use an English-to-Russian dictionary in custody. Xasatov claims the dictionary is essential for understanding the charges linked to a large Torres investment fraud. Despite opposition, the court deemed it necessary.

A special court in Mumbai has ruled in favor of Ukrainian national Tazagul Xasatov, who is embroiled in a high-profile money laundering case. The court has allowed Xasatov to use an English-to-Russian translation dictionary during her judicial custody.

Charged with involvement in the multi-crore Torres investment fraud, Xasatov argued she needed the dictionary due to her limited proficiency in English. Despite resistance from the Enforcement Directorate, which cited her familiarity with Hindi and English, the court acknowledged her right to understand the allegations against her.

Judge R B Rote emphasized that providing the dictionary would not prejudice the case. The Torres scam allegedly involved cheating customers by converting funds into cryptocurrency via hawala operators. The case originated from a Navi Mumbai police FIR.

