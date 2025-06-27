Left Menu

Sambhv Steel Tubes' IPO Skyrockets with 28.46x Subscription

Sambhv Steel Tubes' IPO received overwhelming interest, getting subscribed 28.46 times. With high demand from institutional and retail investors, the company raised Rs 161.25 crore from anchor investors. The proceeds will be used to reduce debt and support corporate objectives. Listing is expected on BSE and NSE on July 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:29 IST
Sambhv Steel Tubes' IPO Skyrockets with 28.46x Subscription
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sambhv Steel Tubes Ltd experienced an overwhelming response to its initial public offering (IPO), as the three-day sale concluded with a subscription rate of 28.46 times on Friday. According to NSE data, bids were placed for 140,02,39,022 shares, well above the 4,92,06,100 shares initially on offer.

The IPO witnessed significant interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), which saw a subscription rate of 62.32 times, followed by non-institutional investors at 31.82 times. Retail investors also participated actively, with a subscription rate of 7.99 times. The company successfully raised Rs 161.25 crore through anchor investors at a price band set between Rs 77 and Rs 82 per share.

This IPO consists of a fresh issuance valued at Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 100 crore by promoters. The funds from the new equity shares are earmarked to repay debt and serve general corporate purposes. The company's share is set to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 2, with Nuvama Wealth Management and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors leading the initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025