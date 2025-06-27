Left Menu

Delhi's New Electric Bus Fleet: A Drive Towards Green Transport

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 105 new electric DEVI buses and a depot, aiming for full public transport electrification by 2027. She criticized previous regimes for corruption and underperformance in the transport sector. The initiative promises improved rural transport facilities and a modern public transit hub in Narela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:56 IST
Delhi's New Electric Bus Fleet: A Drive Towards Green Transport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move towards a greener future, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled 105 new orange DEVI electric buses, alongside the inauguration of the Sector A9 depot in Narela. This forms part of the government's ambitious plan to fully electrify Delhi's public transport by 2027.

Gupta highlighted the speed of the depot's construction, completed in just 90 days, as a testament to the BJP's commitment to its promises. She also criticized the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for contributing to significant financial losses and a corrupt transport system, citing a CAG report.

The new buses are set to operate on nine major routes, enhancing connectivity across Delhi. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh pointed out the prior administration's failure to deliver. The initiative is more than a rebranding; it signifies a comprehensive upgrade in public transport for the capital.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025