Delhi's New Electric Bus Fleet: A Drive Towards Green Transport

In a move towards a greener future, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has unveiled 105 new orange DEVI electric buses, alongside the inauguration of the Sector A9 depot in Narela. This forms part of the government's ambitious plan to fully electrify Delhi's public transport by 2027.

Gupta highlighted the speed of the depot's construction, completed in just 90 days, as a testament to the BJP's commitment to its promises. She also criticized the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for contributing to significant financial losses and a corrupt transport system, citing a CAG report.

The new buses are set to operate on nine major routes, enhancing connectivity across Delhi. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh pointed out the prior administration's failure to deliver. The initiative is more than a rebranding; it signifies a comprehensive upgrade in public transport for the capital.