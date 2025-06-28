US-Canada Trade Clash Intensifies Over Digital Tax

In a dramatic turn of events, President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of trade discussions with Canada, citing its forthcoming digital services tax as the main impetus. Trump described the tax as a 'direct and blatant attack' on the United States.

This digital services tax targets significant players such as Amazon, Google, Meta, Uber, and Airbnb, implementing a 3% levy on revenue from Canadian users. It is set to become effective on Monday, impacting both Canadian and foreign businesses engaging online within the country.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney remains steadfast, emphasizing ongoing negotiations in Canadians' best interests. Meanwhile, the US administration has hinted at retaliatory tariffs, exacerbating the already tense climate between the neighboring countries.