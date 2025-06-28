IDB and OECD Expand Partnership to Boost Reforms Across Latin America, Caribbean

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have signed a milestone agreement to deepen their collaboration in supporting Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries as they pursue crucial economic reforms and alignment with OECD standards. This strategic partnership is designed to facilitate OECD accession pathways while promoting institutional development, policy coherence, and long-term competitiveness across the region.

Tailored Support for OECD Engagement and Beyond

The agreement marks a significant expansion of the IDB’s technical and financial support to countries at different stages of OECD engagement. For nations formally seeking OECD membership, the IDB will provide targeted assistance, including:

Investment policy reviews

Responsible business conduct assessments

Training for public sector officials

Strategic planning for innovation systems

Simultaneously, the IDB will assist a wider group of countries in adopting reforms consistent with OECD frameworks. This includes helping governments build institutional capacity, implement regulatory reforms, and modernize public sector practices, thereby improving readiness for potential OECD accession.

Strengthening Institutions and Driving Reforms

“This agreement expands the IDB’s role in supporting Latin America and the Caribbean countries that are engaging with the OECD—with tools to strengthen institutions, improve policy frameworks, and meet global standards,” said IDB President Ilan Goldfajn.

“This partnership is a key step as the IDB continues to bridge the region with the world.”

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann also highlighted the strength of the existing collaboration:

“The OECD and the IDB have built a close and effective partnership across Latin America and the Caribbean… I am pleased to take this cooperation a step further and appreciate the IDB’s continued support as countries across the region increase their alignment with OECD standards and good practices.”

Operational Synergies Through Joint Regional Programs

The partnership deepens joint work within flagship IDB initiatives such as:

ONE Caribbean – focused on sustainable development and regional integration.

América en el Centro – aimed at enhancing economic competitiveness and social inclusion.

Amazonia Forever – centered on climate resilience and environmental stewardship.

South Connection – promoting infrastructure, digital connectivity, and trade integration.

These programs serve as platforms for collaborative policy dialogue, technical analysis, and capacity-building activities. The agreement will also strengthen joint operations in data collection, research publications, and shared participation in key policy networks.

One recent example is the Caribbean Development Dynamics 2024 report, a co-produced study offering fresh insights into economic performance, governance challenges, and reform trajectories in the Caribbean.

Expanding Capacity-Building and Policy Dialogue

Beyond technical support, the agreement paves the way for a broader suite of cooperation tools, including:

Joint training programs to build government expertise.

Staff exchanges between institutions to foster knowledge transfer.

High-level policy forums, such as the annual Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) Forum, co-hosted with the French Development Agency.

The two institutions will also collaborate via OECD platforms like:

The International Transport Forum (ITF) for infrastructure policy exchange.

The Business at OECD Latin America and the Caribbean Contact Group to engage the private sector.

The BID for the Americas initiative to channel investment and technical cooperation into high-impact projects.

Building on a Decade of Partnership

This agreement builds upon over ten years of cooperation between the IDB and OECD, characterized by joint research, regional summits, and reform-focused initiatives. Together, the two organizations have worked on topics ranging from regulatory quality and tax policy to public integrity and digital transformation.

Their renewed partnership underscores a shared commitment to:

Supporting structural reform agendas across the LAC region.

Expanding development finance options.

Advancing institutional modernization and policy innovation.

A Strategic Vision for Integration and Development

As LAC countries confront mounting global challenges—economic volatility, climate risks, and social inequality—this IDB-OECD agreement offers a clear pathway to reinforce resilience and international integration. By supporting regional governments with robust tools, knowledge, and partnerships, the initiative seeks to unlock sustainable growth, foster transparency, and elevate regional standards in line with global best practices.