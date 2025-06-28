AfDB, Mozambique Complete 2025 CPPR to Maximize $1.3B Development Portfolio

In a major milestone for Mozambique’s development agenda, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Government of Mozambique have successfully concluded the 2025 Country Portfolio Performance Review (CPPR). The review sets a firm foundation for maximizing the impact of the Bank’s $1.3 billion active investment portfolio across key sectors of the Mozambican economy.

Held over two days from 18–19 June 2025, the CPPR brought together a wide range of stakeholders from government ministries, project implementation units, and development partners. The collaborative forum focused on improving operational efficiency, identifying implementation bottlenecks, and refining execution strategies to ensure measurable development outcomes for the people of Mozambique.

Unlocking the Power of Development Finance

Mozambique’s Minister of Finance, Carla Alexandra Loveira, highlighted the critical role of joint reviews in strengthening accountability and strategic planning:

“The CPPR provides an invaluable opportunity for us to collectively scrutinize our progress, learn from past experiences, and refine our strategies. Our shared goal is to overcome implementation challenges to ensure timely and effective project execution... This meeting should serve as a turning point, an opportunity to unlock the full potential of development finance entrusted to us for Mozambique's economic and social advancement.”

Echoing this sentiment, AfDB’s Country Manager for Mozambique, Macmillan Anyanwu, underscored the importance of institutional collaboration in driving transformational outcomes:

“This joint review underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring that Bank-funded projects in Mozambique deliver maximum impact and contribute effectively to the country’s development agenda.”

Assessing Progress, Sharpening Delivery

The CPPR process evaluated 42 active operations across 32 development projects, with a combined value of $1.3 billion as of April 2025. The portfolio’s strategic focus spans key economic pillars:

Energy sector : 51% of total funding

Transport infrastructure : 28%

Agriculture and food security : 16%

Water and sanitation : 2%

Economic governance and public financial management : 2%

Social development initiatives: 1%

The review examined both quantitative and qualitative indicators to assess project performance and sustainability. Topics addressed included:

Enhancing project execution capacity through training and institutional support

Improving the operational quality of project design and delivery

Strengthening AfDB’s supervision protocols and response mechanisms

Promoting donor alignment and coordination to avoid duplication and ensure efficient resource use

From Review to Action: Toward an Improved Portfolio Plan

One of the key deliverables of the 2025 CPPR is the development of an updated Country Portfolio Improvement Plan (CPIP). This document will feature a clear set of recommendations, timelines, and performance indicators aimed at overcoming current project challenges. The CPIP is expected to be formally presented to senior Mozambican officials, including the Minister of Finance and key sector ministers, for endorsement in June 2025.

Strategic Importance in Mozambique’s Development Path

Mozambique continues to face significant development needs, particularly in post-conflict recovery, infrastructure rehabilitation, and economic diversification. The AfDB’s portfolio—heavily weighted toward the energy and transport sectors—is aligned with Mozambique’s Five-Year Government Plan and other strategic frameworks that prioritize job creation, rural development, and sustainable resource use.

By concentrating on high-impact sectors, the Bank is supporting Mozambique in unlocking its economic potential while building resilience in the face of climate shocks, geopolitical disruptions, and global economic uncertainties.

A Stronger Partnership for Inclusive Growth

The 2025 CPPR not only reinforces the AfDB’s deep engagement in Mozambique but also highlights the evolving maturity of Mozambique’s development institutions. Through collaborative planning, performance monitoring, and shared accountability, the Government of Mozambique and the African Development Bank are demonstrating how strategic partnerships can translate development finance into real-world impact.

With clear-eyed assessments and a renewed sense of urgency, this review marks a pivotal step toward ensuring that every dollar invested delivers transformative change for communities across Mozambique.