Barista Brews Up a Cranberry Summer Collaboration with US Cranberries

Barista Coffee Company partners with US Cranberries to present a vibrant range of cranberry-infused beverages and desserts, available from June 15 to September 14, 2025. The collaboration promises a unique fusion of flavors for health-conscious consumers, spotlighting innovation in India's café culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 13:04 IST
Barista and US Cranberries Unveil Tangy, Tempting Summer Delights for India's Cafe Lovers. Image Credit: ANI
In an exciting summer collaboration, Barista Coffee Company, a beloved Indian café chain, has joined forces with US Cranberries to introduce a new line of cranberry-infused drinks and desserts. This special selection is set to invigorate taste buds across India from June 15 to September 14, 2025.

US Cranberries, known worldwide for their robust flavor and health benefits, add a fresh twist to Barista's signature offerings. The unique menu includes items such as Cranberry Air Espresso, Cranberry Mocha Frappe, Cranberry Matcha Cake, and US Cranberry Cookies, promising a thrilling fusion of taste and wellness.

The launch event at a Barista café in New Delhi attracted influencers and media, who shared high praise on social platforms. CEO Rajat Agrawal expressed excitement, emphasizing the partnership aligns with Barista's dedication to quality and innovation. The collaboration also underscores US Cranberries' growing integration in the Indian market, as noted by Sumit Saran, India representative of The Cranberry Institute.

