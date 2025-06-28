Left Menu

Foodlink F&B Holdings Eyes Growth with ₹160 Crore IPO

Foodlink F&B Holdings has filed for an IPO to raise ₹160 crore. The IPO includes fresh equity share issuance and a promoter-led offer for sale. Proceeds will fund new kitchens and dining facilities. Key stakeholders are divesting shares, with plans for pre-IPO fundraising.

Foodlink F&B Holdings (India), a prominent name in the catering and food retail sector, has moved to strengthen its financial foothold by filing for an initial public offering (IPO) with Sebi. The aim is to generate capital amounting to ₹160 crore.

The IPO structure comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹160 crore as well as over 1.19 crore shares offered for sale by existing promoters and investors. Prominent stakeholders reducing their shares include Ankita Chugh, Trans Global Hotels LLP, and Sanjay Manohar Vazirani, among others.

Planned fund allocation includes setting up two centralized kitchens and investing in subsidiary Foodlink Global Restaurants & Catering Services to launch four new dining establishments. Revenue from these efforts will also assist in debt repayment and other corporate expenses. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

