HortiConnect India 2025: Revolutionizing Horticulture through Innovation

Bengaluru, Karnataka – HortiConnect India 2025, the most anticipated event in the horticulture sector, is set to take place from September 25 to September 27, 2025, at the prestigious Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). Organized by HortiConnect Global Pvt Ltd, the exhibition aims to offer an unparalleled platform for stakeholders in horticulture technology and innovation.

The event promises to draw more than 10,000 professionals, including horticulture experts, government officials, and industry leaders. Attendees will have access to over 250 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge solutions in precision agriculture, IoT, protected cultivation, and more. Highlights include exclusive B2B meetings and expert-led workshops specifically designed for career advancement and business strategy development.

Prominent figures backing this event include S.K. Gutgutia of Florance Flora Group, Rajeeb Kumar Roy of Agriplast Tech India, and Shrikant Bollapally of Vensai Floritech, all renowned for their innovative contributions to the field. This event represents a vital opportunity for attendees to engage with global suppliers, discover technology tailored for local conditions, and forge strategic alliances to drive business growth. Media inquiries can be directed to HortiConnect Global Pvt Ltd via phone at +91 91646 78631 or email at support@horticonnectindia.com.

