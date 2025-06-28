Tragedy in the Skies: Fatal Aircraft Crash in Moscow Region
A light trainer aircraft crashed in Moscow's Kolomna district, killing all four on board. The Yakovlev Yak-18T went down due to engine failure while performing aerobatics. No ground casualties occurred. Investigations are underway after reports that the plane lacked flight clearance. Such aircraft train civil pilots.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:22 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A tragic accident occurred on Saturday in the Kolomna district of Moscow region, claiming the lives of four individuals aboard a light trainer aircraft.
The Yakovlev Yak-18T, a model frequently used for aeronautical instruction, crashed into a field due to an engine malfunction while executing aerial maneuvers, subsequently igniting upon impact.
No ground casualties or damage have been reported. Authorities, prompted by suggestions of unauthorized flight clearance, have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement