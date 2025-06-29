Escorts Kubota Aims High in Indian Tractor Market

Escorts Kubota Ltd is setting ambitions to secure the second position in the Indian tractor market, leveraging its fusion of Japanese technology and Indian cost competitiveness. The company's strategies were discussed by top officials in a recent interview.

The organization, born from Kubota Corporation's majority acquisition in Escorts Ltd, focuses on launching innovative and quality-driven tractors. This plan forms part of a mid-term strategy stretching to 2031, featuring product launches aimed at both local and global markets.

Despite challenges in a saturated domestic market, the duo remains focused on expanding their market presence by tapping into their expansive dealer network and enhancing product quality. With a long-term export strategy, Escorts Kubota also aims to boost international sales.