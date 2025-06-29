Left Menu

MSMEs Drowning in Regulatory Web: A Need for Reform

A report by TeamLease Regtech reveals that MSMEs in India face overwhelming regulatory compliance costs, ranging between Rs 13-Rs 17 lakh annually. With over 1,450 obligations and frequent legal updates, the compliance burden stifles growth and innovation, highlighting an urgent need for policy reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:55 IST
MSMEs Drowning in Regulatory Web: A Need for Reform
Representative image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Small and midsized enterprises (MSMEs) in India are battling steep regulatory compliance costs, with annual expenditures estimated between Rs 13-Rs 17 lakh, as per a recent report by Regulatory Technology (Regtech) solutions firm TeamLease Regtech. The report, titled 'Decoding Compliance for Manufacturing MSMEs in India,' dissects the complex regulatory framework involving licences, approvals, registrations, and permissions that MSMEs must manage throughout their operational journey.

The findings indicate that a standard manufacturing MSME operating a single unit in one state faces over 1,450 compliance obligations each year, spanning seven legal categories. This includes interactions with 59 types of inspectors and maintaining 48 different registers, alongside grappling with 486 imprisonment clauses, many for procedural errors. The report underscores the intricate and costly compliance landscape, where annual costs range from Rs 13 to Rs 17 lakh, overwhelming enterprises with limited resources and expert manpower.

Highlighting the excessive criminalisation inherent in India's labour laws, which account for 66 per cent of all imprisonment-linked compliance, the report echoes this year's Economic Survey pointing to regulatory burdens hampering formalisation, labour productivity, job growth, and innovation. Rishi Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, TeamLease RegTech, calls for an urgent overhaul of compliance frameworks to support MSME entrepreneurs, advocating for integration with India's Digital Public Infrastructure to alleviate these burdens.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025