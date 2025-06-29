Left Menu

Heavy Rains Cause Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to landslides, disrupted rail and road services, and increased river water levels. The Shimla-Kalka rail line faced interruptions due to fallen boulders and trees, while landslides closed key roads. Several areas face flood threats, with significant infrastructure damage reported.

Updated: 29-06-2025 14:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, leading to significant disruptions in transportation and infrastructure. The Shimla-Kalka rail line saw services suspended after boulders and trees fell on the tracks in Solan district, following an intense storm on Sunday night.

Landslides near Koti on the Shimla-Kalka National Highway have created massive traffic snarls, prompting diversions and bringing vehicular movement to a standstill for hours. Train services have been halted at Gumman and Kalka stations due to debris on the tracks, with passengers expressing their frustrations online.

Meanwhile, continuous rain has caused river levels to rise dangerously, with the local administration issuing warnings and managing spillway gates to control flow. Rain-related incidents have tragically claimed 17 lives so far, as officials continue to address the unfolding crisis across affected districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

