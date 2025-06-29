Left Menu

Amul Tops India's Food Brands with USD 4.1 Billion Valuation

Amul retains its position as India's top food brand with a brand value of USD 4.1 billion, followed by Mother Dairy at USD 1.15 billion. Britannia, Nandini, and Dabur follow. Notably, Mother Dairy's brand value has risen, reflecting its commitment to quality products and robust growth in turnover.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:29 IST
Amul has once again retained its crown as India's top food brand, boasting a brand value of USD 4.1 billion, according to the latest Brand Finance report. This puts it ahead of Mother Dairy, which follows with a valuation of USD 1.15 billion.

Other contenders like Britannia, Nandini, and Dabur occupy the third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively on the list of India's top food brands. Amul's impressive ranking, detailed in the Brand Finance India 100 - 2025 report, underscores its continuing dominance in the dairy sector.

Mother Dairy's ascent is supported by significant growth, achieving a turnover of Rs 17,500 crores with a 16 percent increase over the last fiscal year. Jayen Mehta of GCMMF and Manish Bandlish of Mother Dairy attribute these achievements to the collective efforts of farmers, employees, and partners, resulting in enduring consumer trust and loyalty.

