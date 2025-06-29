Amul Tops India's Food Brands with USD 4.1 Billion Valuation

Amul has once again retained its crown as India's top food brand, boasting a brand value of USD 4.1 billion, according to the latest Brand Finance report. This puts it ahead of Mother Dairy, which follows with a valuation of USD 1.15 billion.

Other contenders like Britannia, Nandini, and Dabur occupy the third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively on the list of India's top food brands. Amul's impressive ranking, detailed in the Brand Finance India 100 - 2025 report, underscores its continuing dominance in the dairy sector.

Mother Dairy's ascent is supported by significant growth, achieving a turnover of Rs 17,500 crores with a 16 percent increase over the last fiscal year. Jayen Mehta of GCMMF and Manish Bandlish of Mother Dairy attribute these achievements to the collective efforts of farmers, employees, and partners, resulting in enduring consumer trust and loyalty.