Left Menu

Federal Reserve Stress Test Confirms Resilience of Large US Banks Amid Hypothetical Recession

The Federal Reserve's annual stress test reports that large American banks are robust enough to withstand a severe recession while maintaining capital requirements. With a focus on resilience, the test highlights banks' ability to continue lending even under adverse economic conditions, demonstrating strong capitalization despite hypothetical recessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 16:37 IST
Federal Reserve Stress Test Confirms Resilience of Large US Banks Amid Hypothetical Recession
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@federalreserve. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Reserve's latest annual stress test reveals that major U.S. banks are robust enough to endure a severe economic downturn, meeting capital requirements and maintaining their lending capabilities, according to a central bank statement. The test assesses bank resilience by evaluating potential losses, net revenue, and capital levels under hypothetical recession scenarios.

Annually conducted, the stress test uses at least two different scenarios to evaluate banks' capital adequacy during crises, with individual results made public. Banks must also perform and disclose their own stress tests according to risk profiles. "Large banks remain well-capitalized and resilient to various severe outcomes," emphasized Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle W. Bowman.

All 22 banks assessed remained above the minimum CET1 capital requirements in this year's scenario, which was less severe than last year. It involved a 30% contraction in commercial real estate prices, a 33% drop in house prices, a 5.9-percentage-point rise in unemployment, and similar declines in economic output. Modest corrections were made to the 2024 results but did not affect aggregate post-stress capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025