England's Spin Magic Thwarts New Zealand in T20 Clash

England's spinners showcased exceptional skill, restricting New Zealand to 159/7 in their crucial T20 World Cup Super Eights match. Despite efforts from New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, and Finn Allen, England's Adil Rashid and Rehan Ahmed thwarted their momentum. A win could secure New Zealand’s semifinal spot alongside England.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:45 IST
  • Sri Lanka

In a masterful display of spin bowling, England's spinners contained New Zealand to a below-par 159 for seven in the pivotal T20 World Cup Super Eights encounter on Friday.

Despite a solid start, New Zealand's innings lacked substantial knocks, with Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, and Finn Allen providing the main resistance. However, efficient spells from Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, and Rehan Ahmed ensured England's dominance.

With England's semifinal spot assured, New Zealand now faces a crucial scenario where a win is essential to advance, effectively eliminating Pakistan from the tournament.

