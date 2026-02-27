England's Spin Magic Thwarts New Zealand in T20 Clash

In a masterful display of spin bowling, England's spinners contained New Zealand to a below-par 159 for seven in the pivotal T20 World Cup Super Eights encounter on Friday.

Despite a solid start, New Zealand's innings lacked substantial knocks, with Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, and Finn Allen providing the main resistance. However, efficient spells from Will Jacks, Adil Rashid, and Rehan Ahmed ensured England's dominance.

With England's semifinal spot assured, New Zealand now faces a crucial scenario where a win is essential to advance, effectively eliminating Pakistan from the tournament.