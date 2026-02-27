Left Menu

Omnitech Engineering's IPO: A Promising Entry into the Market

Omnitech Engineering Ltd's IPO secured 1.14 times subscription on its final bidding day. With a Rs 583-crore initiative, it received considerable interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers. Proceeds will aid in debt repayment and manufacturing expansions. The company manufactures precision-engineered components, serving global industries such as energy and aerospace.

Omnitech Engineering Ltd's initial public offering (IPO) experienced robust demand, closing with 1.14 times subscription on Friday's final bidding day. The offering, valued at Rs 583 crore, received bids for over 2.16 crore shares, against an availability of 1.89 crore shares, signaling strong market interest.

The IPO's Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment was notably oversubscribed at 2.86 times, while non-institutional and retail individual investors showed varying levels of participation. Earlier, the company secured Rs 174 crore from anchor investors, setting a price band of Rs 216-227 per share, valuing the enterprise at over Rs 2,800 crore.

Funds from the IPO are earmarked for strategic growth initiatives, including debt repayment, establishment of new manufacturing facilities, and capital expenditure. Known for its precision-engineered components used in diverse sectors, Omnitech boasts a client roster featuring Halliburton Energy Services and Bharat Aerospace Metals. Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities are managing the offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

