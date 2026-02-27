U.S. Redirects Venezuelan Oil Proceeds to Boost Economy

The U.S. has redirected proceeds from Venezuelan oil sales directly to accounts managed by the U.S. Treasury Department, Energy Secretary Chris Wright announced.

This action follows a historic agreement after the removal of President Nicolas Maduro in January, with funds initially safeguarded in Qatar.

Amid accumulating debts, American firms are encouraged to invest in Venezuela's energy sector. Anticipated revenue is $2 billion, with funds overseen by the U.S. for Venezuelan citizens' benefit. Plans include repairing the country's electricity grid.

(With inputs from agencies.)